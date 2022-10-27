Hunters near Weyburn, SK. asked to lookout for grandmother who has been missing for nearly a year

Hunters out near Weyburn, Ceylon, Minton, Bengough and Colgate, Sk. are asked to be on the lookout for 77-year-old Frances Gazeley, who has been missing since December of 2021.

“Frances was known to wear a purple/blue-ish winter coat and short black boots but keep an eye out for any clothing or other items that seem out of place or normally wouldn’t be there. If you are hunting in rural areas near Weyburn, Ceylon, Minton, Bengough or Colgate, we’re asking you to please keep an eye out and report anything suspicious to police right away,” says Superintendent Josh Graham, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes.

Hunting season in Saskatchewan means members of the public will be walking or traveling in rural areas across the province – areas that aren’t necessarily frequented by people during the rest of the year.

“Our family would like to express how much we appreciate all the efforts thus far in the search for Frances,” says Tammy Williams, Gazeley’s daughter. “We know of all the hours and miles covered by the RCMP and also local residents. We all hope for news – we just want to know where my mom is. My children need to know what happened to their grandma. If you’re out in a remote area and see anything unusual, please contact your local RCMP or police service.”

She is described as being 5’6” tall with blue eyes and grey hair; Dec. 7, 2021. was the last time anyone was in contact with Gazeley.

Anyone with information that could assist this ongoing investigation is asked to contact your nearest RCMP Detachment or call 310-RCMP, call Weyburn Police Service at 306-848-3250 or report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.