Humboldt council approves contractor for Fourth Avenue project

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

A contractor has been selected to design and prepare contract documents for Humboldt’s Fourth Avenue Reconstruction Project.

Council approved Catterall and Wright Consulting Engineers for the project at an approximate cost of $50,800 at their Jan. 22 meeting.

Peter Bergquist, Humboldt’s public works and utilities director, said in his report that the Fourth Avenue Reconstruction Project from Lane W of 10th Street to 14th Street was approved in the 2024 capital budget. Staff hired Catterall and Wright to survey the area late fall so engineering and design could be completed over the winter.

Bergquist’s report said staff are requesting to sole-source the Fourth Avenue project to Catterall and Wright for the design and remainder of the project as they can produce the necessary drawings and contract documents in the time needed so the city can benefit from tendering the project earlier.

The report also mentioned the opportunity that exists to save on travel and survey costs as the contractor will be in Humboldt regularly for the wastewater treatment project and can inspect the progress of the project.

Some additional scope items will be invoiced on a time and expense basis. The costs are anticipated to be within budget for the project.

Bergquist said in the report that they don’t anticipate savings from performing a request for proposal, evaluating/ranking and re-initiating a different consultant for the value of this work and that moving forward with Catterall and Wright will significantly speed up the potential early tendering opportunities.