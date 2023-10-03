Hay, Oil Kings shutout Raiders

The Prince Albert Raiders took their first home loss of the season, falling to the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-0 at the Art Hauser Centre on Tuesday night.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says he liked the way the Raiders started the game, but couldn’t

“I thought our first three or four minutes were really good. We weren’t able to put two or three passes together. There were times when we just turned the puck over. We have to have that skill element to our game, we have to make sure we are moving pucks quickly. It all starts off our half wall and being able to move pucks more efficiently.”

Edmonton would open the scoring as Czech import Adam Jecho would roof a rebound past Raider netminder Chase Coward for his third goal of the season at the 9:25 mark of the first period. Nathan Pilling and Aiden Litke assisted on the play.

Jecho was selected with the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by Edmonton.

John Szabo would double the lead for the Oil Kings at the 13:57 mark. The Lethbridge, Alberta product would go bar down with a wrist shot off of an odd man rush for his 2nd goal of the season. Marshall Finnie would provide the only assist on the play.

For the first time this season, there would be extracurricular activities at the Art Hauser as Terrell Goldsmith would drop the mitts with Oil Kings forward Riley Kovacevic providing some energy for the Raider faithful in attendance.

Edmonton outshot the Raiders 12-7 in the opening twenty minutes.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Vojtech Port would fire a one timer on the power play past Coward to make the Edmonton lead 3-0 at the 16:43 mark of the second period. Jecho and Litke picked up their second points of the night with assists on the play.

Kolby Hay earned his first shutout of the season, stopping all 33 shots he faced. Chase Coward made 29 saves for Prince Albert

The Raiders return to action on Friday night when they travel to Red Deer to take on old friend Carson Latimer and the Red Deer Rebels. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

