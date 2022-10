There is a new trustee to represent the Carrot River subdivision (No. 2) after a byelection was held to replace former trustee Kevin Trew on Monday, Oct. 17.

Sherri Hanson was declared the winner with 247 votes. Finishing in second place was David Grimes who had 67 votes.

There were no rejected, counted but objected to or spoiled ballots.

Hanson will be sworn in at the next regular meeting on Oct. 25 at the Bjorkdale School.