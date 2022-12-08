Give a Little Life Day organizers grateful for ‘remarkable’ level of support

The Victoria Hospital Foundation took over Mann-Northway for the third year in a row on Friday for their 17th annual Give a Little Life Day radiothon, where they raised more than $239,000 to support the urgent needs of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital.

In the past, the radiothon raised money for specific equipment needs in the hospital such as the development of the new Malhotra NICU. Executive Director of the Victoria Hospital Foundation Cody Barnett said this year was different, as funds will be distributed throughout several departments where they are needed most.

“Things like bedside monitors in the E.R. and new version of ECG machines for monitoring heart attack patients that will allow for faster and better care,” said Barnett.

While he couldn’t give an exact number of donors, he thanked the Prince Albert community for their unwavering generosity.

“We know that the economy isn’t the greatest with inflation, so it’s pretty remarkable to see the continued support for the hospital.” Barnett said.

The Prince Albert Police Association, Prince Albert Firefighters, and the Royal Purple Elks were a few of the organizations that provided donations to the Victoria Hospital Foundation on Dec. 2.

Since its conception in 2005, the Give a Little Life Day radiothon has raised over $8.3 million.