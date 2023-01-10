FSIN appeals for public’s assistance to locate missing PA man

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Prince Albert Police Service are asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Dwight Whitehead.

According to the FSIN, Whitehead was last seen by friends on New Year’s Eve around 2 a.m. walking away from the Comfort Inn hotel in Prince Albert at the south end of 2nd Avenue. He was reported missing to police on Jan. 8.

He is described as being 5’8” tall and 180 pounds, with very short hair and brown eyes. Whitehead was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and a hat.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Dwight Whitehead or has information that could help locate him is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.