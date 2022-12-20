Free New Year’s Eve transit program returns to Prince Albert

The City of Prince Albert would like to remind residents to ‘Ride free for NYE’ by taking free public transit from 7:15 pm on Saturday, Dec. 31, until 3:15 am Jan.1, 2023.

The ‘Ride free for NYE’ program started in 1989 in Prince Albert and has provided over 10,000 safe and free rides home, according to a media release from the City.

“We appreciate the ‘Ride free for NYE’ partnership with SGI,” said Mayor Greg Dionne. “The most important thing for residents is to get home safely. Riding the bus for free is one way to enjoy the new year celebrations and get a safe ride home.”

This year, all six bus routes will service the City and will meet at the downtown Central Transit Transfer Station. The bus routes are the same as daytime routes.

Those needing accessible transportation can contact the Special Needs Transportation Dispatch at the Community Service Centre at (306) 953-4460.

Chief Jonathan Bergen with the Prince Albert Police Service thanked SGI and the City of Prince Albert for their continued work to promote safety.

“Having free and accessible public transit supports responsible decisions for those who celebrate the New Year with a safe ride home for everyone,” said Bergen. “Impaired driving is 100% preventable, and we encourage all residents to plan and take advantage of free, local transit.”

The City is also encouraging New Year’s riders to check out www.transitlivepa.com. The new tool allows users to track buses in real-time online, so they can better plan their departure times and limit time spent in the cold at the bus stop.