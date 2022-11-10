Fourth flight from Ukraine schedule to land in Saskatchewan on Nov. 23

A fourth flight carrying displaced Ukrainians is expected to arrive in Saskatoon on Nov. 23.

This is the first humanitarian flight to land in Saskatoon. The previous three were in Regina.

The flight was arranged in partnership with Solidaire and Open Arms. With the arrival of this flight, roughly 2,300 Ukrainians will have arrived in Saskatchewan since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Government of Saskatchewan, along with a number of community groups, organizations, and individuals, continue to provide settlement support to Ukraine families arriving into our province,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a press release. “We are proud of the continuous generosity that has been shown by the people of Saskatchewan.”

Once they arrive in Saskatchewan, passengers will have access to temporary accommodations, along with support services designed to help them adjust to life in Saskatchewan.

Provincial officials have already begun planning for the flight’s arrival.