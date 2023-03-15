Fifth humanitarian flight carrying Ukrainians to arrive in Saskatchewan March 27

Saskatchewan will welcome the fifth humanitarian flight carrying Ukrainians displaced due to the Russian invasion, with an estimated 230 Ukrainians set to arrive in the province on March 27.

The final logistics of the flight, including which city it will be landing in, are still being confirmed.

“Our government is proud of the continued support and generosity from the people of Saskatchewan,” said Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison. “We will continue to stand with Ukraine and the 3,200 displaced Ukrainians who now call our province home.”

The fifth flight will complete the current memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed on August 12, 2022, by Premier Scott Moe and representatives from humanitarian organizations Solidaire and Open Arms. The three parties agreed to partner on a total of five flights aiming to bring more than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens from Warsaw, Poland to Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023.

According to a press release from the province, with the arrival of the final flights, more than 3,300 displaced Ukrainians will have arrived in Saskatchewan since the war began.

Upon arriving in the province, passengers will have access to temporary accommodations and a suite of services, support and information related to living in Saskatchewan.

Information about programs and services, available to Ukrainian newcomers, can be accessed by phone Toll-free at 1-833-613-0485, email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca, or online at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/saskatchewan-supports-ukraine.