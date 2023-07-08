Cumberland House expands project to plant food and medicine seedlings

Cumberland House Cree Nation is building on a project to plant food and medicine seedlings.

In June of 2022, the First Nation planted 4,000 seedlings of food and medicine producing plants and trees.

Earlier this year, it added an extra seven hectares – the plants included raspberries, Saskatoon berries, silver buffaloberry, white birch, white spruce and mountain ash.

The project is a partnership between Cumberland House Cree Nation, Cumberland Wood Products and Project Forest.

Chief Rene Chaboyer said the expansion gives members access to traditional food sources and medicine.

“(It) signifies our community’s commitment to restoring and preserving our cultural heritage. By reintroducing these food-bearing and medicinally significant plants and trees, we ensure the well-being of our community and future generations,” he said.

About 25 members from Cumberland House Cree Nation helped prepped the land and plant the seedlings.