Countdown to 75 — part 2

Submitted by the Prince Albert Music Festival

The Prince Albert Music Festival celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and they’re doing so the best way they know how: with a gala concert. The concert will take place on Monday, April 24 at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre. Showtime is 7 p.m.

In building up to the gala, organizers caught up with some Prince Albert Music Festival alumni who will be performing. This is the second of five installments the Daily Herald will publish. We’ll publish one a day until the concert on Monday. Today’s feature is on vocalist Tazana Nilson.

Tazana Nilson — Vocalist

1. How did you come to be a vocalist?

Ever since I was a little girl, around 3 or 4 years old, I would put on little concerts for my family in the kitchen at my grandparents’ house. I always loved performing so my mom put me in voice lessons around 7 years of age. At 9 years old I became involved with the Broadway North Youth Theatre Company, and that’s where my love of singing and performing really took off.

2. Tell us a little bit about the piece you will perform at the Gala Concert on April 24th.

The song I am singing is from “Drat! The Cat”. The character I am playing is singing about how excited she is that the boy she loves has touched her hand. The song shows, and speaks about, the excitement one experiences when in love, or when one has a “crush.”

3. What is your favourite part of performing?

My favourite part about performing is how happy it makes me. Singing is so special to me, and it is a huge part of who I am. I am the happiest when I get to share the gift of music with others. Every song I work on is important to me, so I love being able to share it with the audience.