City vehicles proposed new home of Crime Stoppers bumper stickers

Prince Albert Crime Stoppers Secretary and Treasurer Alan Cannon will be speaking at Monday’s Executive Committee meeting to request that all City vehicles install a Crime Stoppers bumper sticker, courtesy of the Crime Stoppers Programs of Saskatchewan (ACSPS).

“We believe that by advertising our anonymous TIP phone line, social media contacts on our city’s vehicles will further help the public aid in solving crime in our city.” said Cannon in a letter to Council.

Represented by a Board of Directors, the Prince Albert Crime Stoppers is a non-profit registered charity belonging to the ACSPS that has existed since June of 1995 as an arrangement between the media, the Prince Albert Police service, and the public. Other programs that belong to ACSPS include Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, and the Saskatchewan Crime Stopper program operated by the RCMP.

The organization does not receive government funding, except requested donations for fundraising events like their annual golf tournament, which has been on hold for the past two years due to COVID-19.

Over the past 27 years, approximately 7,800 TIPS received by Crime Stoppers have successfully assisted in 785 arrests, 1,068 cases solved, approximately $592,000.00 in property recovered, approximately $350,000.00 in drugs seized, and paid out approximately $40,000.00 in TIP REWARDS; all while ensuring that tipsters remain anonymous.

The ACSPS has been previously successful in negotiating with Crown Corporations like Sasktel, Sask Power, and Sask Water to have Crime Stoppers supplied bumper stickers installed on all their corporation vehicles. A license plate for company vehicles with Crime Stoppers information on it is currently in development with Sask Energy at their own expense.

The City of Regina, City of Saskatoon, and Saskatchewan RCMP are a few organizations that also display Crime Stoppers information on their vehicles.

Prince Albert City Council will discuss the request during May 2nd’s Executive Committee meeting at 4 p.m.