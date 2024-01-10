Chenier records first WHL hat trick in Raider shootout loss

For the second consecutive game, the Prince Albert Raiders would go to a shootout at the Art Hauser Centre, falling 6-5 to the Vancouver Giants.

Head coach Jeff Truitt says Prince Albert did well to gain a point after facing a late third period deficit.

“We got to raise our levels, when we’re behind and we tied those up on some opportunistic goals. Chenier tonight was unreal. I thought that he was terrific tonight and then you get a goal by Stanick there towards the end and you need that. We came back from 5-3. You got to be happy with that, get the point. When you’re looking at 5 -3, you kind of wonder if you’re going to get anything and then you get one.”

It appeared the Raiders would open the scoring early in the first period, but MAtthew Hutchison would sprawl across to make a save on Niall Crocker.

The Giants would come down the other end and Mazden Leslie would put home a rebound at the 3:05 mark of the first period. Tyler Thorpe and Jaden Lipinski assisted on the play.

Vancouver would double their lead at the 6:29 mark as a ricochet off the boards would go straight on the tape of Tomis Marinkovic. The goal was short handed and unassisted.

Oli Chenier would get the Raiders on the board with his fifth goal of the season at the 10:33 mark. Harrison Lodewyk assisted on the play.

Shots favored Prince Albert 15-11 after one period.

Chenier would pick up his first career multi-goal game in the WHL with his second goal of the contest at the 7:16 mark of the second period.

The 16-year-old Winnipeg, Manitoba product would deke around a Vancouver defender and put home his sixth goal of the season. Jacob Hoffrogge and Doogan Pederson assisted on the play.

Prince Albert would run into some penalty trouble in the middle frame and a high sticking call against Turner McMillen and a hooking call against Sloan Stanick would give the Giants an extended look at a 5-on-3 power play.

Calgary Flames prospect Samuel Honzek would wire home his fourth goal of the season with a one time slap shot from the top of the right circle at the 10:36 mark. Mazden Leslie and Jaden Lipinski assisted on the play.

A rebound would find the tape of Krzysztof Macias at the 16:00 mark and the Polish import would make no mistake finding twine for his 14th goal of the season. Oli Chenier and Eric Johnston assisted on the play.

Prince Albert held a 25-21 shot advantage after forty minutes of play.

Vancouver would take the lead at the 11:50 mark of the third period as Jaden Lipinski would record his 12th goal of the season on the power play. Tyler Thorpe and Samuel Honzek assisted on the play.

Tyler Thorpe would extend the Giant lead to two with his 19th goal of the season at the 13:14 mark of the third period. Ty Halaburda provided the lone helper.

Down two goals late in the third period, the Raiders would forge the comeback trail.

Sloan Stanick would strike for his 16th goal of the season at the 14:57 mark to bring the Raiders within one. Hayden Pakkala and Niall Crocker would assist on the play.

Oli Chenier would wrap up the hat trick with his seventh goal of the season just over a minute later at the 16:04 mark. Harrison Lodewyk and Terrell Goldsmith assisted on the play.

Truitt says Chenier has adjusted well to the WHL in his first season.

“confidence and awareness. There’s a lot of things that have gone into his progression. He’s more regular in the lineup right now. He understands the pace of play. The first half is the learning part. It’s the second half now that you’re reacting to it, he’s done a tremendous job. He’s poised, he’s in position, he’s taken advantage of his looks on the net, it’s terrific to see that.”

Overtime would solve nothing and the Raiders would go to a shootout for the second consecutive game.

The last time the Raiders had back-to-back games with a shootout was March 13 and 14, 2018 in road losses to the Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats.

Tyson Zimmer scored in the sixth round to secure the win for Vancouver. Zimmer was acquired in a deal on Monday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Raiders return to action on Friday night when they welcome Jayden Kraus and the Victoria Royals to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

