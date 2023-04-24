Celebrating 75 — part 5

Submitted by the Prince Albert Music Festival

The Prince Albert Music Festival celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and they’re doing so the best way they know how: with a gala concert. The concert will take place on Monday, April 24 at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre. Showtime is 7 p.m.

In building up to the gala, organizers caught up with some Prince Albert Music Festival alumni and guest musicians who will be performing. The Daily Herald will publish one profile a day leading up to the concert. Today’s profile features guest singer Sanjana Brijlall.

Sanjana Brijlall, Guest Performer – Vocalist

1. How did you come to be a vocalist?

As a child, I enjoyed singing tunes from my favourite Disney movies and musicals. My mother observed my fondness for singing, so she signed me up for the Prince Albert Children’s Choir when I was five years old. I continued with the choir until I graduated and eventually started taking voice lessons with Karen Langlois. My passion for singing and choir is still as strong as ever as I finish my first year of university as a vocal performance major at the University of Saskatchewan.

2. Tell us a little bit about the pieces you will perform at the Gala Concert on April 24th.

I will be performing three selections. I will perform “Va Godendo” by George Frideric Handel. The piece is from the opera Serse and describes how love is like a free-flowing river. I will also perform “Les roses d’Ispahan” Op. 39 no.4 by Gabriel Fauré. The text, by Charles-Marie-René Leconte de Lisle, follows the narrator, who explains that the roses from Isfahan have lost their beauty because they have broken up with their love. Finally, I will perform “A Quiet Thing” from the Fred Ebb and John Kander musical Flora, the Red Menace. The song is sung by the titular character Liza who has just got her dream job as a fashion designer in New York City. Liza is happy but realises she has no one to celebrate her accomplishments with.

3. What is your favourite part of performing?

My favourite part of performing is getting to share my music with others. As a musician, I spend hours practising alone in a practice room. When I perform, I finally share the music I have worked so hard to create with an audience.