Celebrating 75 — part 4

Submitted by the Prince Albert Music Festival

The Prince Albert Music Festival celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and they’re doing so the best way they know how: with a gala concert. The concert will take place on Monday, April 24 at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre. Showtime is 7 p.m.

In building up to the gala, organizers caught up with some Prince Albert Music Festival alumni and guest musicians who will be performing. The Daily Herald will publish one profile a day leading up to the concert. Today’s profile features pianist Anthony Stergios.

Anthony Stergios — Pianist

1. How did you come to play the piano?

I started piano on an impulse at the age of seven. I was inspired by my older sister (then ten years old) who at the time took piano lessons. I simply liked the way it sounded and wanted to play too. It probably related to that fact that I idolized my sister and wanted to do everything she did. It is a decision I am proud of and have not regretted.

2. Tell us a little bit about the piece you will perform at the Gala Concert on April 24th.

The Waltz from A. Khatchaturain’s “Masquerade Suite” is special to me not even because it is my favorite so far, but it was personally the most difficult. The piano piece is adapted from a larger orchestral work, and not a simple work for that matter. I have spent a significant amount of time perfecting the large left-hand jumps and stamina expected of the right hand, and I simply want to show this music to a crowd.

3. What is your favourite part of performing?

My Favorite part of performing is playing for the audience. It isn’t an ego thing, though it does satisfy it slightly, but it is mostly a release of emotions for the hours I’ve spent practicing the piece. Perfecting a piece of music is fun but sharing it through a performance after putting in so much dedicated time to practice makes it meaningful.