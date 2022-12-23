Catholic Division looking forward to prosperous 2023

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division had a busy end of 2022 and looks forward to a prosperous 2023.

Director of education Lorel Trumier said the last month was one of the division’s busiest, and she saluted staff for making it a positive one as they look ahead to 2023.

“I think there is good things to come in 2023,” she said. “We have got a strong team of people in our school division in our staff and we have got very supportive parents and students.”

Trumier said that she attended a couple of meals at schools such as St. John and St. Catherine. She also attended winter band concerts at St. Mary High School and St. Anne Elementary.

“Then on top of that were all of our prayerful Advent celebrations, one each week,” she said. “It has been a very busy season but we are always preparing for the coming of our Lord and our faith directs that and helps us reflect on all of the good around us, so we are going into 2023 feeling grateful and very pleased with the work that is being done in our schools.”

One of the biggest reasons Trumier is optimistic is the demand for extracurricular activities. That’s led to an increase in demand for teachers who can help with things like drama and music.

“All of our children want to engage,” Trumier said. “When you have that kind of level of support from our staff, it is worth celebrating and it’s worth mentioning.

“If nothing else gets printed I just take my hat off to all of our staff. They are doing an amazing job for our children and our community.”

Prince Albert Catholic School Division students had their last day of school on Wednesday. They are back in school on Jan. 4.

