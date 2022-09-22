Carlton’s Taz Smith-Windsor commits to Huskie football program

It’s a special moment for Taz Smith-Windsor as the Carlton Crusaders senior has committed to the University of Saskatchewan football program.

The Grade 12 cornerback says the team atmosphere that the Huskies provide is what lead him to commit.

“U of S is a great program. They finished second in the nation. I get to stay a little bit closer to home which is nice, see my family a little bit more. It’s a really good environment to be in. I attended some of the practices. Energy is high, camaraderie is a big thing. I think it’s the best place I can be.”

Smith-Windsor has spent time with the Saskatchewan Selects in Moose Jaw, the North Sask. Academy in Saskatoon as well as starring for the Carlton Crusaders in his high school career.

Throughout his senior season, Smith-Windsor has been working hard on the mental aspect of his game to prepare for the collegiate level. Taz says he needs to focus on the task at hand to be successful.

“Just mental discipline really. Focusing on my job and executing it well. Just trying to not do too much on the field and relying on my teammates. That’s something I’ve been working on with this team and it’s been going well because we have a lot of good players.”

The University of Saskatchewan was far from the only school to show interest in the Carlton senior. Smith-Windsor says the U of S was at the top of his list from the start, but it was humbling to hear from other schools.

“There was a handful of other offers. It was nice to receive interest from other schools. At the end of the day, U of S was my number one and it still is.”

Smith-Windsor says he received offers from the University of Regina Rams, University of Toronto Varsity Blues and the Queen’s University Gaels among others.