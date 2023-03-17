Carlton’s Mittal captures pair of gold medals at Sask Winter Games

It was a special experience at the Saskatchewan Winter Games for Sahas Mittal.

The Grade 11 student at Carlton Comprehensive High School came home with a pair of gold medals in Target Shooting. The first came on Thursday, Feb. 23 with a score of 257.6 in the Men’s Super Final Rifle and the second came on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Individual air rifle open male event with a score of 703.30

Mittal has been in the sport of marksmanship for approximately two years, but the Winter Games was the first time he participated in the Men’s Super Final Rifle and the Individual Air Rifle Open after his coach introduced him to the events just a couple months prior to the games.

He says getting the first medal on Thursday helped boost his confidence going into the weekend.

“With only two months of practice, going up against some athletes that had at least several years of practice. I was pretty nervous, but I love (it). Winning my first medal on the first day was pretty rewarding and I suppose my confidence raised quite a bit.”

Away from the shooting range, Mittal says he enjoyed interacting with other athletes throughout the games.

“I would say that that the games were one of the best experiences I’ve had in a long while. I met a lot of people and also meet a bunch of new friends. I was kind of surprised how many things there were to do for athletes such as escape rooms, board games, and even a gaming room. As a shooter, I had a lot of times between my competitions to just burn time and the activities really helped with that.”

It was the first time Mittal had attended a Saskatchewan Winter Games. He recalls the atmosphere at the event to be something special.

“The atmosphere of the range was also one of the most competitive and energy filled spaces I’ve been in. The set up was great, I appreciated the live stream of shooting scores when my friends were shooting or other people on my team were shooting. This was my first time at a Sask Games, winter or summer. I was pretty nervous, but I had a blast in both competitions.”

Mittal and Team Lakeland finished with six gold medals at the Saskatchewan Winter Games. The others came from Male Curling, Ski Cross U13 Female (Aubrie Annand), 55kg Male Weightlifting (Kai McDonald) and 67-75kg Female Wrestling (Noah Remy).

sports@paherald.sk.ca