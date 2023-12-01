Cameco appoints Gignac as new board chair

Saskatchewan uranium company Cameco has appointed Catherine Gignac as board chair, replaced former chair Ian Bruce who passed away on Oct. 15.

Cameco made the announcement on Thursday, with Gignac taking on her new role on Friday.

“I am honoured to be appointed chair and given the opportunity to lead this exceptional board and management team as Cameco continues to serve the thriving nuclear energy industry,” Gignac said in a press release. “I am humbled to take over this role from Ian, who provided a steady hand during tumultuous times and helped bring Cameco the success it is experiencing today.”

Gignac joined Cameco’s board in 2014. During that time, she worked as chair of the nominating, corporate governance, and risk committee, as well as the audit and finance and technical committees.

“Catherine has been a strong member of Cameco’s board for nearly a decade and has provided valuable insight and technical expertise through the varied and complex issues that have faced our company,” Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel said in a press release.

Before joining the Cameco board, Gignac worked as a geologist and mining equity research analyst. In their press release, Cameco stated she has more than 30 years of experience in capital markets and the mining industry.

Cameco is a global provider of uranium fuel with headquarters in Saskatoon. The operates the Key Lake Mill, the McArthur River Mine, the Cigar Lake Mine, and the Rabbit Lake Mine in the Athabasca Basin.

