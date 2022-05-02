Beauval bear spray attack leads to arrest of fourth person

Police have arrested the third adult involved in the destruction of several vehicles parked outside a Beauval home on April 25.

Vincent Roy, 25, was arrested by RCMP on May 1 in Beauval.

Early last Monday morning, a group of five individuals, including two youths and three adults, approached a home in Beauval, SK and proceeded to smash the windows of the vehicles parked outside. They attempted to light the vehicles on fire and one had damage consistent with firearm discharge.

A person was inside one of the vehicles during the attack, but was uninjured.

Occupants of the home approached the group and were assaulted with bear spray, some occupants reported suffering minor effects.

All five individuals are facing charges of assault with a weapon, arson – disregard for human life, arson – damage to property, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm, uttering threats against a person, and mischief under $5,000.

One male teen was arrested the night of the incident and another male youth is still wanted on warrant, neither can be identified per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Jelena Lafleur-Laliberte, 21, and Braydon Durocher, 24, were located and arrested on April 29 by Beauval RCMP.

Roy, Lafleur-Laliberte, and Durocher will all appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on May 2.