Bears drop pair in Swift Current

The Prince Albert Northern Bears are still in search of their first road win of the season after dropping a pair of games in Swift Current over the weekend.

Head coach Steve Young says the Bears need to be a more consistent hockey club.

“I thought overall during the whole weekend we played in spurts. We just have to get over that hump of being more of a consistent hockey team and believing in what we have. We have a team that can do better and will do better. We just got to believe in putting it together.”

In Saturday’s game, the Bears would fall 3-1 to the Swift Current Wildcats.

Kyle Benjamin would open the scoring at the 2:01 mark of the first period with an unassisted goal.

Zayda Summach would get Prince Albert on the board with a power play marker at the 18:36 mark of the second period.

Benjamin’s second tally of the game gave the Wildcats the lead with 3:26 to go in the second period. Evangeline Hill and Alexie Palchinski assisted on the play.

Olivia Ferguson would provide an insurance marker for Swift Current 6:40 in the the third period. Palchinski and Benjamin assisted on the play.

In Sunday’s game, the Bears would fall 4-2.

Benjamin would record her third goal of the weekend on the power play 5:19 into the first period. Taylre Becker and Mardi Wagner assisted on the play.

Kaylee Williams would double the Wildcat lead with 12:30 to go in the second period. Becker and Cydny Price assisted.

Madden Rublee extended the Swift Current lead to 3-0 with 7:48 to go in the second. Jade Thompson and Olivia Ferguson assisted on the play.

The Bears would start to forge the comeback trail in the third period, just fifty-six seconds into the final frame, Tristyn Endicott got Prince Albert on the board with an unassisted goal.

With 4:16 left to go, Ella Clarke brought the Bears within one with her second goal of the season. Mikiya Anderson would provide the lone assist.

Swift Current would add an insurance marker from Evangeline Hill to secure the 4-2 victory.

After the weekend, Prince Albert currently sits with a 1-5-0-1 record on the season through seven games.

Young says there is not a sense of panic with the lack of success early for the Bears.

“As a group, you got to look at the big picture. It’s a long season. We’re not happy where we are, we may be a little bit discouraged, but at the same time, the schedule is scheduled, and you got to play hockey games. We’re going to be a team that takes one game at a time and gets out of that slump.”

Prince Albert returns to action on Nov. 18 on the road against the Weyburn Gold Wings. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

