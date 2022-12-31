Battlefords RCMP arrest three after robbery of delivery driver

Battlefords RCMP have successfully captured three individuals accused of robbing a delivery driver on Wednesday.

On Dec. 28 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Battlefords RCMP received a report of a robbery on the 1400 block of 109th Street in North Battleford.

Investigation determined two males approached a delivery driver who was parked in a vehicle. They threatened the driver with a firearm, forced them out of the vehicle, then stole it. The driver did not report any physical injuries.

Officers immediately responded and began patrolling for the suspects. Later that evening, officers from the Battlefords Gang Task Force located the stolen vehicle parked behind a residence on the 1200 block of 108th Street in North Battleford.

The vehicle left the residence, but then got stuck in the snow in an alley. Officers approached the three male occupants, who were trying to dig out the vehicle, but they fled on foot.

Two were arrested after a brief foot chase and the third was located at a nearby residence. An illegally-modified firearm was also located and seized in the residence during a search the occupants consented to.

Marlon Wuttunee, 21, from Wilkie is charged with one count, robbery with firearm, one count, possession of firearm in a motor vehicle, one count, discharge a firearm while being reckless, one count, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, one count, possession of a prohibited firearm while unauthorized, one count, possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition, one count, possession of firearm contrary to order, one count, resist arrest, one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count, fail to comply with release order.

August Nahbexie, 25, of Sunchild First Nation, AB, is charged with one count, robbery with firearm, one count, resist arrest and one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Justin Poitras, 28, of North Battleford is charged with: one count, resist arrest, one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count, fail to comply with probation order.

The three accused were also arrested on outstanding warrants from Battlefords RCMP: Poitras and Wuttunee for failure to attend court and Nahbexie for failure to comply with an undertaking.

The three accused are scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on January 30, 2023.

Battlefords RCMP’s Gang Task Force, Battlefords Municipal Geeral Investigation Section and Battlefords Forensic Identification Services assisted in this investigation.

“Battlefords RCMP will not tolerate violence toward citizens of our community. This was a frightening incident and I am thankful no one was injured,” Insp. Jesse Gilbert, Officer in Charge of Battlefords RCMP said in a release.

“I’m proud of the swift response by the officers of our detachment and our Battlefords Gang Task Force, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects just a short time later.”

Battlefords RCMP continues to investigate and asks that anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident call their local RCMP detachment by dialling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.