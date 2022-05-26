Artist uses inspiration to help Ukraine

For many artists, when tragedy strikes, they find inspiration.

In some other cases, they put that artistic energy into creating a way to help push back on any negativity, and raise money for an important cause.

Enter Mariya Firman, a young beading and silk screen artist, whose works could be found in the corner of the basement of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church during Saturday night’s fundraising supper.

The designs of the t-shirts ranged from the name of her homeland, ‘Ukraine’ with a heart drawn around it, to expressions such as ‘Glory to Ukraine’, ‘Stand With Ukraine’, or ‘Fight Like a Ukrainian’ showing a tractor towing a tank behind it.

“All the t-shirts sell for $50, and all of the sales goes towards Ukraine’s Army,” Firman said.

Also among her items for sale are some imported embroidered blouses for women and shirts for men. Each is exquisitely done, and going for $80 each.

But her wares don’t stop with the clothing. Firman also had a healthy display of her beaded earrings, “they are $25 per pair, I make them to fundraise for Ukraine’s Army.”

What if you weren’t able to make it to the supper this weekend? Don’t fret, as Firman’s earrings are available at On the Avenue Artisan’s Gallery in the Arts’ Centre at 1101 Central Avenue in Downtown Prince Albert.

Also, if clothing is more your speed, Mariya can be reached at mariya_firman@msn.com to inquire about designs and sizes available.