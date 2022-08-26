Alumni, fans, and players tee off at Raiders’ Golf Classic

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald

There was plenty of green and gold on display at Cooke Municipal Golf Course Thursday.

The 2022 Prince Albert Raiders’ Golf Classic saw 37 teams on the course, including 10 current Raider players. The 37 teams are the most the Raiders have had at any golf tournament. Many Raider alumni hit the links, including Ken Morrison.

Morrison scored 236 points in 211 games as a Raider from the 1982-1983 season through the 1985-1986 season, before he was traded to the Kamloops Blazers. Morrison says he loves to give back to his former club.

“It’s great. (There’s) lots of people I haven’t seen for a while. It’s a perfect day (for golf) and it’s been fun.”

The event saw current players join up with teams to play a few holes. Defencemen Terrell Goldsmith was one of the Raider players who made an appearance at the tournament. The 17-year-old says he loves to see the support the team has.

“It’s super cool having all these people out here. Having all the support from the community is amazing.”

For the Raiders front office, they are always blown away by the support the team receives from the community. Michael Scissons, the business manager for the Prince Albert Raiders, says the team is always amazed by and grateful for the support the community gives.

“This community steps up every single time there’s a chance to support the Raiders whether it be at a game or at a special event like the golf tournament.”

The Raiders open training camp next Thursday, Sept. 1. The first preseason game at the Art Hauser Centre taking place on Sept. 9 against the Regina Pats. Prince Albert opens the 2022-2023 regular season on Sept. 23 against the Saskatoon Blades at the Art Hauser Centre.