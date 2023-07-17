9 Northeast communities to get funds for traffic safety upgrades

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Humboldt Journal

Nine Northeast communities are among the 106 communities in the province receiving provincial traffic safety fund grants.

A total of 114 projects in the province were approved for the grants. Communities will receive grants ranging from $1,024 to $80,824 for a total of nearly $1.72 million, the highest amount awarded since the program started in 2019.

Areas in the northeast receiving funding are:

Red Earth Cree Nation: $33,039 for pedestrian Safety project of and $10,490 for speed management project;

Town of Nipawin: $31,460 for pedestrian cross walk safety;

George Gordon First Nation: $30,352 for newer road signage;

RM of Tisdale: $19,633 for “Leave sooner, drive slower, live longer!” sign;

RM of Barrier Valley: $17,500 for Lakeview Resort Street Light Project;

City of Humboldt: $11,254 for Speed Radar Sign installations and $8,670 for Traffic Control sign and barricade trailer;

James Smith Cree Nation: $9,813 for digital speed signs of and $14,807 for Cree language traffic signs;

Village of Jansen: $4,633 for traffic safety;

RM of Pleasantdale: $6,949 for Kip Road Digital Signage.

Important intersections, school zones and high-traffic roads in rural, urban and Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan will benefit through this funding with the installation of new signage, lights, crosswalks and other traffic safety initiatives.

“Through this funding, we’ll see 114 new traffic safety projects across our province, all with the intention of improving safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in our communities,” Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said. “Thank you to the communities who applied for these grants and for taking initiative to improve safety in your neighbourhoods.”

Proceeds accumulated from photo speed enforcement fund the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grants, which are awarded to communities twice a year.

The Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grant program is currently accepting applications for the next round of funding. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30, 2023.

Projects that address traffic safety issues like speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, occupant protection or intersection safety may be eligible for grant funding.

Applications are reviewed by a committee made up of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the Prince Albert Grand Council, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Highways and SGI.

A total of 671 community traffic safety projects have been funded, totalling more than $8.9 million, since the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund was established in 2019.