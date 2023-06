A Prince Albert man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 78-year-old.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP received a request to conduct a welfare check at a home on Oxbow Street, west of Prince Albert.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead and determined his death was suspicious. They arrested a suspect at the scene.

Justin Madden, 40, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 78-year-old Frank Lund.

RCMP say the two knew each other.