300 high-risk residents evacuated from Fond du Lac due to wildfire smoke

Fond du Lac Denesuline First Nation has evacuated about 300 members to Saskatoon because of wildfire smoke.

Those evacuated have compromised cardio-respiratory conditions and other health issues, according to a news release.

“We acted quickly with the help of our health partners to move the most at-risk people in our community to safety. The team effort makes sure our people’s health and safety are our top priority, said Chief Kevin Mercredi.

The Canadian Red Cross is providing hotel accommodations and other necessities for evacuees.

Many other groups are involved, such as the Athabasca Health Authority, Prince Albert Grand Council and Indigenous Services Canada.

“We’re grateful for everyone’s help, and we’ll keep watching what’s happening and do what needs to be done,” said Mercredi.

“Once it’s safe, we’ll start the process of bringing everyone back home.”

The First Nation activated its emergency operations centre on Jul. 26.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), the Todos fire east of Fond du Lac is about 3,990 hectares. The majority of smoke in the Athabasca region, though, is from fires in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.