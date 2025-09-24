Zenon Park fire crews contain combine blaze with local help

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

ZENON PARK — Zenon Park and District Fire Department (ZPDFD) crews responded to their seventh call of the year on Sept. 20, when a combine caught fire.

Fire Chief Nic Ferre told SaskToday this was the second combine fire the department has attended this year.

“We responded with our pumper truck and our first responder van, and a crew of seven firefighters,” Ferre said.

In a social media post, the ZPDFD said firefighters’ quick actions prevented the blaze from spreading into the surrounding crop. No injuries were reported.

The department thanked MB 5 Star Farms and Brian Beaty for providing a water tanker to help control the fire.

“The local support from those with tankers goes a long way,” Ferre said, adding that the dedication of local firefighters is vital to keeping rural fire departments running. The Zenon Park Fire department currently has 15 firefighters.

“Our firefighters drop everything when a call comes in. These are people who farm, who run businesses, and who make sure our community is protected,” he said.