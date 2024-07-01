Zbaraschuk is first announced candidate for Ward 4

The first candidate has declared his intent to run for Ward 4 in the next civic election after longtime councillor Don Cody announced he will not be seeking another term.

Brent Zbaraschuk announced his intention late last week to represent Ward 4. Zbaraschuk said he is running because he was raised to be involved in civic activities.

“If you’re going to live in a community, then become involved in the community,” he said. “Be positive and just keep trying to make it a better place.”

Zbaraschuk, ran to be a Saskatchewan Rivers trustee in 2020, but was not elected. He said his father influenced his decision to run again in 2024, this time for city council.

“My dad was heavily involved in PA minor Hockey, PA Soccer and it was just instilled in us as youth that if you’re going to live in a community, then give back to the community,” Zbaraschuk explained. “One of the first things I did was become the rep for the East End Soccer club and then became president of the East End Community Club.”

Zbaraschuk has since sat on boards for the Prince Albert Library, Prince Albert Minor Hockey and the Saskatchewan Hockey Association. He also served as a councillor and Reeve for seven years in the RM of Paddockwood in the 2000s.

Zbaraschuk released a four-plank platform, with the number one item as economic development. He said a growing economy will help keep younger residents from moving away to pursue better opportunities.

“Economic growth is huge,” he said.

“We can’t just keep going back to the taxpayer for funding. I mean, we have to start looking at different streams and one of the biggest streams is if we can ever get an industry to come to Prince Albert, a, the OSB plants they’ve been alluding to for the last four or five years.

“We have to make the right strategic planning so that we have the framework in place to grow our economy here in Prince Albert,” he added.

His second priority is to work on a crime reduction strategy involving all levels of government, something the current council has been working on for almost a year.

Zbaraschuk said his third concern is making sure the city has a second fire hall built and fourthly, committed to working with other city councillors, administration and staff.

Zbaraschuk is currently employed with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency. This background makes him a believer in strategic planning.

When asked why people should vote for him, he had a simple message.

“I’m open and accessible to people. I do like to talk with people about new ideas and their vision of the city and I don’t ever want to be judgmental of opposing views, I think that I’ll always be honest or open. That’s the way it was as a Reeve—always open.”

Don Cody represented Ward 4 for 12 years before announcing he would not seek re-election. Zbaraschuk said that he knows whoever is elected will have big shoes to fill.

“I mean, (it’s) 40 years or 50 years of public service to the community and especially to East End. I’ve known Don since I was a little boy and always admired his fortitude. He was always open and willing to mentor youth and to help people. No matter what political stripe you were from, it didn’t bother him.”

Cody is the only current councillor to announce he will not seek re-election in the fall. Tony Head in Ward 3, Blake Edwards in Ward 6, and Dawn Kilmer in Ward 7 have all confirmed the will run again. The current candidates for Mayor are incumbent Greg Dionne and Bill Powalinsky.

Prince Albert’s next municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2024. Cody will remain in office until the last pre-election council meeting on Oct. 7.

