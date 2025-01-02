Zablocki ready for second appearance on U18 world stage

For the second year in a row, Prince Albert’s Stryker Zablocki will look to bring home gold for Canada at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Vantaa, Finland later this month.

Zablocki will be playing in the tournament for the second year in a row after helping Canada win bronze in Zug, Switzerland last January.

The 17-year-old says she is looking forward to playing in Finland for the first time in her career.

“I’m really looking forward to it. We have a great group of girls, lots of talent on the team, and I’ve never been to Finland either, so I’m really excited to see what the country’s like there.”

Zablocki is one of five returning players from last year’s team alongside Chloe Primerano, Sara Maness, Marilou Grenier and Maxine Cimoroni.

Having a year of experience under her belt, Zablocki says she is hoping to contribute more for Canada in her second appearance with the team.

“I think the main difference will be a little less nerves. I was super nervous last year, but this year going into it, I’m more confident and I know that I’ll do well, so I just think that going into it, the nerves will be less. I’ll just be more confident in my game.”

Last year in Switzerland, Zablocki registered two goals and five assists in six games in her first time wearing the maple leaf on the world stage.

“Last year, I looked up to the leaders on our team and I want to do that for the girls this year and be that person they can come to when they’re nervous, need help or are just a little homesick from being so far away from home or anything like that. We have a great group of girls so I just want to be the best role model I can for them.”

Canada lost in the semi-final last year to Czechia by a 4-2 final score. Zablocki tied the game for Canada just 2:03 into the third period, but Klaudie Slavickova would score the game winner for the Czechs just over four minutes later.

Zablocki says Canada will need to concentrate in the big moments

“I think this year we just need to do the same things we did last year, but really bear down when it comes down to it. If there’s a close game, just really make sure we’re playing our best and focusing on the small details so we can come out with our gold instead of the bronze this year.”

Zablocki is committed to attend Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts next fall. After the creation of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), Zablocki could have the chance to play at the professional level after her schooling is complete.

Zablocki says the opportunity to play a professional league is an exciting opportunity.

“I think it’s amazing. Having something to look forward to is super important. Growing up, there was only really the NHL, so I think now that there’s a professional women’s hockey league, so many other girls are going to want to play hockey and have something to strive for in the future.”

Canada begins tournament play on January 4 when they take on Slovakia. Puck drops at 12:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

