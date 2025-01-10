Zablocki pots hat trick as Canada hammers Japan

It was a good day at the office for Team Canada as they took home a 17-0 quarterfinal win over Japan in the IIHF Women’s U18 World Championship on Thursday.

Prince Albert’s Stryker Zablocki posted a hat trick and added two helpers for Canada. Maxine Cimorini and Caileigh Tiller also had five point efforts for Canada.

Canada controlled the game from start to finish outshooting Japan 76-4.

Canada head coach Vicky Sunohara says the team was able to use every player that was dressed throughout the game.

“I think that we have a lot of depth, so it’s hard when you have a player sit out because we have 14 forwards, seven defence and our three goalies can all play. I wouldn’t necessarily say we have a number one or number two line because everyone can play in every situation. With our depth and shared ice time, we should have a lot of energy for Saturday.”

Canada takes on Czechia in a semi-final tomorrow. Puck drop is at 10:30 a.m. Saskatchewan time.

