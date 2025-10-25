Zablocki honoured to be named Prince Albert’s Female Athlete of the Year

In a year packed with honours, Stryker Zablocki can add Prince Albert Female Athlete of the Year to the list.

Zablocki won the award following a standout year representing Canada on the international stage. The Prince Albert product said she’s truly honoured to be recognized in her hometown.

“My first thought right away was that I was super honoured,” Zablocki said during a phone interview on Thursday. “Growing up in Prince Albert I had a great community supporting me along with my family, obviously. It just means the world to me.”

Zablocki was a force of nature on the international scene. She led the 2025 Women’s IIHF U18 World Championships in scoring with 12 points in six games, and helped Canada win a gold medal. She was also named to the tournament’s Media All-Star Team.

The gold medal came months after Zablocki was named MVP of the 2024 Esso Cup, and Top Forward at the 2024 U18 Women’s Nationals.

Zablocki credited her family for helping her succeed on the national and international level.

“They’ve had my back since day one,” she said. “They’ve supported every step I’ve taken in my hockey journey, so they mean a lot to me.”

Zablocki said winning gold medal with Canada at the 2025 U18’s was the best sporting moment of the past year. She said Canada had a deep and talented roster, but it was coaching and team chemistry that made the team special.

“We had some great coaches and great systems and we had a great and super tight-knit group,” she said.

“It was just a great experience and a great team. Just having the title of being a world champion means so much to me.”

Zablocki is currently in Boston where she’s playing her first season with the NCAA’s Northeastern Huskies. The Huskies are 4-2 overall, and Zablocki has a goal and five assists in those first six games.

“Each game is very fast and super intense,” she said. “(It’s) different than the level I’m used to playing. It’s been a little bit of an adjustment, but now I feel like our team’s getting on our feet, so we’re starting to do really well.”

Zablocki said the team’s goal is to win their conference, Hockey East, and advance to the Frozen Four. She’s confident the team can get there if they work hard and stay focused.

“I honestly just going to have to give it our best each practice (and) each game,” she said. “We’re going to have to take small steps. It’s all in the details, whether that’s on the ice, off the ice, in the gym, schooling, doing good in your school, it all helps. Everyone becoming friends, and being a tight-knit group will definitely help us in the future with chemistry on the ice as well.”

Zablocki will be recognized at the 16th annual Kinsmen-Raiders Sportsman Dinner on Saturday at the Ches Leach Lounge. Ian Litzenberger will also be recognized as Sportsman of the Year, and lacrosse player Brayden Rieger will be recognized as Prince Albert’s Male Athlete of the Year.

Toronto Maple Leafs legend Wendel Clark will be the guest speaker. Doors open at 5 p.m. with supper at 6 p.m. and the program at 7:15 p.m.