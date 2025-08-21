Zablocki and Team Canada down US in shootout

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert’s Stryker Zablocki had an assist as Canada’s National Women’s Development Team beat the United States 7-6 in a shootout on Aug. 17.

Zablocki assisted on Canada’s opening first period goal scored by Madeline Palumbo, with Maxine Cimoroni drawing the other assist.

The United States led 6-5 heading into the final two minutes before Sarah Paul tied it up with 1:41 to play. Canada was then forced to kill off a 5-on-3 in overtime before winning in a six-round shootout.

“Having to come back a couple of times towards the end of the game and having a huge 5-on-3 penalty kill in overtime was great,” Canadian head coach Alison Domenico said in a press release. “The bench was positive the whole time. It was an exciting group with a bunch of returning players and some new faces. It was fun working with them and it is always fun being a part of this program.”

Assistant captain Claire Murdoch was the hero, scoring once in the game and twice in the shootout, including the game winner. Murdoch said participating in the exhibition series against the US was a great experience.

“All of the girls have come together,” Murdoch said. “We are so close, which makes it fun to play and be here. I am so happy to be a part of it.”

The United States opened the scoring 47 seconds into the first period, but Canada tied it on Palumbo’s goal at 7:14. They took the lead on a powerplay goal at 13:08 of the first, then scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second to go up 4-1.

The United States rallied with a powerplay goal at 15:21 in the second, and three goals in three-and-a-half minutes in the third to go up 5-4.

Jocelyn Amos tied it for Canada with less than five minutes to play, but the US re-took the lead exactly one minute later on a goal by Jamie Nelson.

Paul’s goal tied the game up again with 18:19 to play, sending both teams into overtime.

Canada spent 1:50 killing off a 5-on-3 after back-to-back tripping penalties 10 seconds apart. Despite the penalties, the US only managed three shots on goal in the extra frame.

After two shooters scored for both teams in the first five rounds of the shootout, Canadian netminder Hailey MacLeod stopped Maggie Scannell in round six, setting the stage for Murdoch’s shootout heroics.

