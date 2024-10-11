YWCA hosts Sights, Sounds and Tastes of Africa

Daily Herald Contributor

The YWCA in partnership with the Culture Days with the City of Prince Albert put together a celebration of the different countries in Africa called the Sights, Sounds and Tastes of Africa on Thursday at the YWCA Wesley.

“We have many refugees who have arrived in Prince Albert from different countries in Africa and we decided to have a celebration time where they could show people their food, their dress, their dance and culture and share it with the City of Prince Albert,” Carolyn Hobten, Manager Settlement Services with the YWCA said. “Last year we had one culture for everyone but this year we wanted something different, so decided to have just an special culture day for them.”

The event had display of African dresses, African foods and the people performed different African songs and dances to go with it.

“I am very excited about the event. Our clients are really happy and proud to show people their cultures, their music their food their dance, their fashion,” Hobten said. “Its a good thing for other people in Prince Albert to see how diversified our community has become and how many different people have arrived and to realize that the programs and services at the YWCA settlements are going on.”

The Africans expressed their joy in having an event like this.

“This is an African party at YWCA that is done every year to show the beautiful cultures of

Daily Herald Photo Dance by Africans during the Sights, Sounds and Tastes of Africa Event at YWCA Wesley on Thursday

Africa,” said Fabiola Niyinkiza, a YWCA staff member and one of the performers at the event. “It’s day Africans can enjoy their foods and people wear African attaires and enjoy different African meals.”

Niyinkiza arrived in Prince Albert from Burundi. Last year, she said it was nice to have a cultural day for different African cultures to show off their food, dancing and dress. She said this year’s show has been an even bigger draw, and she’s happy to perform.

“Music is my talent, so I like doing gospel music, and my parents support me…. I’m glad to do it,” she said.

The turn out was great and the people are looking forward to another African Culture day.

The event was one of many being held in Prince Albert as part of Culture Days, which run until Oct. 13.