YWCA annual charity BBQ returns on July 13

Prince Albert YWCA is hosting their seventh annual Fundraiser BBQ in partnership with MR MIKES on July 13, 2026.

“We would really like to hit the 500 mark again and surpass what we did last year,” YWCA Fund Development Officer David Hambleton said while expressing his high hopes for this year’s barbecue.

The barbecue will be held in the Mr Mikes parking lot in Prince Albert shopping centre on Monday July 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The parking lot will be filled with live music, family activities, seating, and shade under gazebos and umbrellas.

Lake Country Co-op is the beverage sponsor for the barbecue, donating pop and water to event so all funds made from the barbecue go directly back to YWCA support programs, essential services, and housing initiatives for vulnerable community members, women and youth.

The YWCA also provides settlement services and community connection programs for newcomers and refugees.

The YWCA is selling individual full-sized Mikes Classic Burgers for $8.00, with a combo option available for $10.00 that includes pop or water, and a bag of chips.

Plenty of activities will be available for families with children, such as henna and facepainting, jumbo jenga, bean bag toss, and colouring sheets.

Anyone who comes to the charity barbecue has a chance to win a gift basket by entering into the raffle held between the YWCA and Mr Mikes.

Mystery Train, Kelly Kawula, and David Arsenault will each be performing in the parking lot for visitors and customers to enjoy.

101.5 Beach Radio will also be on location, with entries into their summer draws and contests.

“We will have music going for the entire event,” explained Hambleton.

The YWCA is also offering a new pre-order option for pick-up or delivery for orders consisting of 10 burgers or more.

“Sometimes the line gets a little bit long, which is great but not everyone has time to be in the line, and bigger orders can slow the line down,” said Hambleton.

Pre-orders can be made by filling out a short form on the ywca.princealbert.ca website, and payments are due upfront. Delivery orders must be within city limits of Prince Albert and a $10.00 delivery fee is applied.

Customers must choose their pick-up time, which can be found at a specially marked table in the parking lot.