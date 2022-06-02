Youth arrested following Saturday homicide on River Street

A 15-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder in connection to a homicide that occurred in the 100 Block of River Street West late Saturday night.

On Wednesday evening, investigators with the Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested the youth for the homicide of 47-year-old Barry Pruden.

The accused made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

His name cannot be released due to the age of the accused.

The incident was one of two homicides that occurred within 24 hours last Saturday, marking the City’s sixth murder of 2022.