Your Hearing Matters

Chelsey Bueckert, Alto Hearing, Submitted

The link between hearing loss and cognitive decline continues to be heavily researched by many health care researchers.

A recent study completed in 2023 (The Aging and Cognitive Health Evaluation in Elders (ACHIEVE) stated: “In older adults who are at an increased risk for cognitive decline, hearing intervention (hearing aids, hearing ‘toolkit’, or counseling) was shown to slow down loss of thinking or loss of memory abilities by 48% over 3 years”.

This same study found over 65% of adults over the age of 60 has hearing loss. Knowing there is a link between hearing loss increased cognitive decline for those who are at risk for memory issues it is important to have your hearing evaluated on a regular basis.

It’s crucial to stay active, healthy and engaged with your surroundings.

