Young planters, big lessons in conservation

Over 150 Grade 3 and 4 students spent the morning digging, planting, and learning under the open skies at the Conservation Learning Centre (CLC) south of Prince Albert on Wednesday, May 28.



The morning was part of a spring initiative aimed at connecting kids with the food they eat and the land it grows from.



Hosted in partnership with Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan, the event was part of the Food Farm program, which gives students a hands-on agricultural learning experience through themed stations and guided planting activities. From mock milking to potato planting, the day was packed with opportunities to explore where food comes from and why it matters.



“This isn’t just about growing vegetables,” said Rachael Groat, Community Outreach Coordinator at the CLC.



“It’s about helping children understand the full cycle of food and the value of conservation. They plant now, and in the fall they return to harvest, and all of it gets donated to the Prince Albert Food Bank.”



Students rotated through several stations, including demonstrations on agricultural technology, butter-making, and soil care. Volunteers and staff used interactive tools like drones and fake milking cows to introduce concepts in a way that was both educational and fun.



According to Groat, last year’s harvest yielded around 600 pounds of food.



“It teaches them the impact they can make,” she said. “It also bridges the gap between rural and urban communities by helping them see where their food comes from.”



Mary Sidloski, Sustainability Program Coordinator for Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan, mentioned the importance of getting students outside.



“They get to meet people who actually work in the field, plant their own vegetables, and talk to experts. You just don’t get that kind of experience inside a classroom,” she said.



Sidloski said students often return home inspired.



“They always say they want to come back. They love the connection to farming, even if they don’t come from farm backgrounds. It sparks curiosity and even, sometimes, future career interest in agriculture.”



She added that hands-on learning helps students explore the broader world of agriculture beyond traditional farming.



“They learn about technology, sustainability, and science, and it sticks with them. It’s a good opportunity for them to see the many sides of agriculture.”



The Food Farm runs twice a year, once in spring and again in fall, when the same students return to harvest what they’ve planted and reflect on the food cycle. For more information about the Conservation Learning Centre and its educational programs, visit www.saskclc.ca.



