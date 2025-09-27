Young Mintos team eager to hit the ice for 2025-26 SMAAAHL season

It will be a season of change for the Prince Albert Mintos.

The club enters the 2025-26 SMAAAHL season in the midst of a youth movement, with only five returning players from last year. Head coach Dion Anstin said he’s excited to see what the young Mintos can do.

“A lot of these guys are just young guys who have played really good at the younger levels—whether that’s U16 or AA,” Anstin said.

“There’s no secrets about this team. We’re young. We’re going to have to learn about a lot and adjust, but they’re excited and they learn every day and they want to play a game that’s going to bring them success.”

That youth may have showed in the pre-season. The Mintos went 2-2-1 in exhibition play, with their final game being a 6-2 defeat to Tisdale Trojans at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday, Sept. 20. This early in the season, however, Anstin said he’s more concerned with day-to-day improvements than wins and losses.

“It was a lot of learning because we have such a young team,” he said.

“There’s a lot that these kids need to learn about this level, so for us it was just a lot of teaching, a lot of letting the players make mistakes, and get excited for the season.”

Defence will be a big strength for the Mintos, with three of their five returning players lining up on the blue line. The list includes Prince Albert Raiders draft pick Liam Myhre, who returns to the club after a solid WHL camp.

Anstin said they’re going to lean on Myhre and other veterans early in the season.

“He’s phenomenal,” Anstin said. “It’s going to be great for us to have him. He’s such a good skater and has played in this league for years, so he knows what he can do to have success.”

The Mintos aren’t expecting to receive any more reinforcements from the WHL or SJHL. Last year’s top goal scorer Connor Howe (20 goals in 41 games) made the Prince Albert Raiders’ opening night roster.

Defenceman William Chabot had 20 points for the Mintos last season, but Anstin expects him to stick with the SJHL’s Nipawin Hawks. Another potential Minto, forward Carter Wingert, is expected to play with the Melville Millionaires this season.

Anstin said it would be a big boost to have any of those three in a Minto uniform, but the club is happy to see them take a step to the next level.

The pre-season has been a nostalgic one for Anstin, who begins his first regular season as the Mintos head coach. He’s returning to Saskatchewan after spending the last two seasons coaching in Sweden.

So far, the experience has been a good one.

“It’s so exciting,” he said. “I haven’t been back in rinks like Tisdale or Battlefords in a few years. Tisdale’s going on about 12. Battlefords about three-and-a-half since I was coaching juniors. Just to back in these rinks that I grew up playing in is just nostalgic. It’s fun to be around the guys when they’re excited about the season.”

The Prince Albert Mintos open their regular season with a pair of home games against the Yorkton Maulers on Saturday and Sunday. Their first home game is on Tuesday against the Saskatoon Contacts. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.