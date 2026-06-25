Young drummer shares his love for Pow Wow at Family Resource Centre

The Prince Albert Early Years Family Resource Centre welcomed a special guest on Saturday ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Young Pow wow drummer Keaton Constant was a special guest at the centre as they hosted activities during the morning of the Street Fair at their location in the Gateway Mall.

In a brief interview Keaton said that he was looking forward to the Veterans Pow Wow at Muskeg Lake.

“It’s next weekend,” Keaton said.

The Ahtahkakoop Pow Wow was on the weekend. He attended on Friday and returned on Saturday after the event at the Centre.

” I like Powwow. I just have to do a couple songs,” Keaton said before returning to his pow wow drumming.

Keaton’s mother is Candace Constant from Wahpeton and Keaton’s father is James Smith Cree Nation Chief Kirby Constant. Candace said that drumming and pow wow has been Keaton’s passion his whole life.

Herald file photo.



Keaton Constant and his father Kirby (both centre) carry the eagle staff into the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre during the 2025 PAGC Fine Arts Festival grand entry.

“Since he was born he was just drawn to the circle,” Candace explained. “He’s just always been part of it. It’s always been his life.”

Keaton was at the Heart of the Youth Pow Wow on stage as part of his drum group from Ecole Vickers. Keaton is going into Grade 7 at the school this fall.

Candace said Keaton did not need encouragement to become a pow wow drummer.

“He lets us know where he wants to go,” Candace said.

“It’s just who he is. It’s his life. That’s all he enjoys doing.”

Keaton was born with a limb difference and a congenital heart condition. He has faced significant health challenges but Candace said his limitations make no difference.

She said he sets goals and finds a way to accomplish them.

” He does everything that he wants to do, and he figures out a way of doing them all,” she said.

Keaton was born with underdeveloped thigh bones, meaning his knees are up where his hips are. He also has no femur bones. Candace said her son will always be small, but she is proud of him and hopes he continues to set goals and pursue them.

“I would hope he would keep figuring things out because he is going to stay as small as he is,” she said. “He’s not going to grow much more.”

Candace said a friend of hers asked Keaton if he would be interested in drumming at the Family Resource Centre and invited them both for the day. She said there was no doubt Keaton would be interested.

She said he always looks forward to pow wows. “He loves going to Powwow. He was actually the little warrior for Wahpeton.”

The Wahpeton Pow Wow is coming up on Aug. 11,12 and 13.

In a press release, the Family Resource Centre said they celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day to honour and recognize the histories, cultures, and diverse contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

“This day is an opportunity to support learning, reflection, and relationship-building with Indigenous communities, and to highlight the importance of respect, understanding, and inclusion in the work we do with children and families,” reads the press release.

The morning with Keaton was hosted in partnership with the Prince Albert Literacy Network. They also had a make and take Bannock station, a beading station and other activities for families.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca