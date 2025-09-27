You have the right to be safe on the job

WorkSafe Saskatchewan, Submitted

In 2024, Saskatchewan recorded its lowest Total injury rate in history at 3.91 injuries per 100 workers, down from 3.95 per 100 workers in 2023. Since the WorkSafe Saskatchewan partnership between the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety was established in 2002, the province’s total injury rate has dropped by more than 65 per cent.

The province’s recent record-low injury rates show how far we’ve come, but serious injuries and fatalities remain a challenge across the province. As a result, WorkSafe Saskatchewan wants all workers to be aware of their rights on the job. That includes the right to work in a safe environment.

All workers in Saskatchewan are covered by three important rights that are intended to keep them safe on the job. Those rights are protected under The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

The right to know

If you are employed in Saskatchewan, you have the right to know about any safety hazards in your workplace. A hazard is anything that might cause an injury or illness. This knowledge is important in protecting yourself and your co-workers.

As a worker, you have the right to receive the training, information and supervision needed to do your job safely. Your employer should tell you how to stay safe before you start your job and before work begins on a new project.

Safety information can be given online, in writing or in person. The information and training may come from a supervisor, co-worker or someone outside of your workplace, but your employer must pay for all training that is part of your job.

Clear communication is also included in the right to know.

Your employer needs to give you the information you require to do your job safely in a way that you can understand. Ask questions whenever any safety instructions aren’t clear.

If you don’t know or are unsure how to do a task safely, this right ensures you can ask questions. Always ask for information or training when you are given a new task, tool or material to do your work.

The right to participate

Each worker has the opportunity and freedom to get involved in their workplace’s health and safety activities. You have the right to share your concerns and ideas about how to make your workplace safer. If you see an unsafe situation on the job, this right gives you a chance to help rectify the situation, preventing injuries to you and your co-workers.

There are several ways for workers to exercise their right to participate, including:

Report your concerns to your supervisor or manager about any health and safety issues that could cause harm to you or your co-workers.

Make suggestions to your supervisor or occupational health committee about how to make your workplace safer.

Join your occupational health committee if your workplace requires one.

Act as an occupational health and safety representative for your workplace, if given the opportunity.

The right to refuse

Every workplace has hazards, most of which are not likely to cause serious injuries or fatalities. This right applies to those hazards which are considered unusually dangerous to your- self or others. An unusual danger or hazard could include:

A danger that would normally stop work, like operating a forklift that has a flat tire.

Something that is not normal for the job, like repairing a roof in bad weather with dangerous winds.

A situation you haven’t been properly trained for, or where you don’t have the right equipment or experience to do the work safely. For example, cleaning windows on a tall building without any training or fall protection equipment.

Using your right to refuse is serious and should not be taken lightly, but as a last resort when the first two rights have failed to protect your health and safety in the workplace.

However, you should also not be afraid to speak up when you believe your work is unusually dangerous. If you or the people around you are at risk, you can say no. You absolutely cannot be disciplined or fired for exercising your right to refuse, as the right to refuse is protected under The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

There are several steps to take when opting to refuse unsafe work, in this order:

Stop performing the task. Tell your supervisor what you think is unusually dangerous about the task. Talk to your workplace occupational health committee if you and your supervisor can’t reach a solution. If the matter is still not resolved, contact the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety’s Occupational Health and Safety Branch at 1.800.567.7233. An occupational health officer will provide their decision in writing to you and your employer. If you don’t agree with the occupational health officer’s decision, you have a right to appeal.

Each year in Saskatchewan, approximately 21,000 workers are injured on the job. Working together, we can make Saskatchewan a safer place to work.

For more information on the three rights, including videos and other resources for workers and employers, visit the WorkSafe Saskatchewan website at worksafesask.ca/ know-your-rights-at-work.