Yorkton RCMP asks public to report sightings of escaped inmate

Daily Herald Staff

The Yorktown RCMP are searching for a 57-year-old inmate who escaped from the White Spruce Training Centre on Jan. 14.

Investigators say Robert Racine, 57, was last see on Ball Road in Yorkton at around 11:35 a.m. The RCMP were notified of his escape at 11:40 a.m. Racine is now charged with Being Unlawfully at Large.

Since receiving the report, Yorkton RCMP have been searching for the prisoner, checking places he is known to frequent and following up on information received. Officers continue searching for him and ask the public to report all sightings and information on his whereabouts.

Racine is described as approximately 6’ tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes. He has connections to the Regina and Brandon areas, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone sees Robert Racine, please do not approach him. Call your local police or the local RCMP detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.