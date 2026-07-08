Yorkton Men’s Shed building friendships one coffee at a time

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — What started as a conversation about social connection has grown into a new community organization that is helping local men build friendships, share skills and find support in an informal setting.

The Yorkton Men’s Shed, which meets weekly at the Yorkton Public Library, is part of a movement that began in Australia and has spread across Canada and around the world. While many people associate Men’s Sheds with workshops and tools, local organizers say the real focus is much simpler.

The group offers men a chance to connect socially and, in some cases, share experiences they might not discuss elsewhere. Local organizer Brent Washington, said he has been struck by the openness that has developed among members.

“It seems like all those walls that are normally there have come down,” he said.

Washington said he initially attended an information meeting at the urging of his wife.

“I thought, ‘Great, they’ve got another committee,'” he recalled with a laugh.

His perspective changed after learning more about the movement and the need it was addressing.

“I’m disabled, have been for 15 years,” he said. “When I looked around at the guys, I thought, wow, we’ve got to do this.”

The group now attracts between 10 and 15 men to its weekly Tuesday gatherings, with members ranging from working-age adults to retirees.

A common theme among discussions is the challenge many men face in maintaining social connections as they age or experience major life changes.

“We always associate ourselves with our work and how we’ve contributed to our family and society,” Washington said. “When that disappears, those things disappear.”

The Men’s Shed movement is built around the idea of “health by stealth,” improving well-being through friendship, purpose and activity rather than formal health programming.

According to national Men’s Shed survey data highlighted by the organization, 97 per cent of members report a positive impact on their well-being, while 93 per cent say their shed helps reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation.

The concept appears to be working locally as well.

Washington recalled a recent conversation that stayed with him.

“One of the older fellows brought up, ‘I don’t know if I have six friends that’ll be able to carry my casket,'” he said. “At the last coffee session, another fellow told him, ‘You’ve now got six friends.'”

For Washington, that exchange captured the purpose of the organization better than any official description.

The group’s activities currently centre around coffee and conversation, but members hope to expand into hands-on projects as the organization grows.

One upcoming initiative is a Repair Café planned for September in partnership with the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council. Residents will be invited to bring in items such as small appliances and computers for volunteer repair while learning practical skills.

“It’s kind of providing a service to the community,” Washington said.

Members are already finding ways to help others, from assisting seniors with small projects to sharing knowledge and expertise with fellow members.

One of the group’s biggest challenges is finding a permanent home. Washington said members are hoping to secure a workshop, garage or other space where they can expand programming and community projects.

“We’d love to have something that we can access,” he said. “All we really need is a bathroom and a coffee pot.”

He said the group has already received offers of tools and support from established Men’s Sheds elsewhere and believes the organization could grow quickly once it has a dedicated space.

Despite those ambitions, organizers say the strength of the organization has never depended on having a workshop.

“The most important part is the people,” Washington said.

The organization welcomes men of all ages and backgrounds, whether they are retired, working, new to the community or simply looking to meet people.

“There are not a lot of younger guys involved just yet,” Washington said, adding that he hopes the organization continues to attract men from all walks of life.

He said having a mix of ages creates opportunities for mentorship, friendship and the sharing of skills and life experience.

Yorkton Men’s Shed meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Local History Room at the Yorkton Public Library. For more information, email YorktonMensShed@gmail.com, visit Yorkton Men’s Shed on Facebook, or learn more about the national movement on their website.

Its unofficial slogan reflects the organization’s simple approach to tackling isolation and building community:

“Solving problems, one coffee at a time.”