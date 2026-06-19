Yorkton-Melville MP Wagantall to resign early; Pohl wins nomination

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — Cathay Wagantall, the Member of Parliament for Yorkton-Melville, has announced she will officially step down from her seat as of Aug. 31.

Wagantall noted that while her original plan was to serve out the remainder of the current parliamentary term, she has reassessed her departure date.

The outgoing MP credited her 2026 board of directors and the local Conservative Nominating Committee for running a fair and efficient election to choose the riding’s next representative.

Following a heavily attended local nomination contest, Nelson Pohl emerged victorious as the newly selected Conservative candidate of record. The local entrepreneur, business owner and longtime community supporter — known locally for his work with operations like A1 Furnace Cleaning — won a closely contested race over fellow candidates Quinn Haider and Albert Duff to secure the party’s banner.

“I am so pleased to congratulate Nelson Pohl on winning the contest,” Wagantall said.

As the chosen candidate running on the Conservative Party of Canada platform, Pohl’s campaign centres on core party initiatives. His platform focuses on repealing federal carbon pricing policies, enforcing strict government fiscal responsibility, and advocating for regional economic issues that impact local Saskatchewan families and business owners.

Wagantall expressed deep gratitude for the staff and volunteers who supported her throughout four successful election cycles, describing the voter support she received over the years as both sobering and affirming.

Wagantall used her departure statement to criticize the current administration, citing the “economic sabotage and unethical, regressive overreach of the Carney-Trudeau government” as a major source of hardship for her constituents.

Despite these challenges, Wagantall emphasized that her time in office showed her the resilience of local residents. She noted that her optimistic outlook for the region is built upon “the steadfast pillars of faith, freedom and family that our communities hold dear.”