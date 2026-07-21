Yorkton Legion marks 100 years with time‑capsule opening and reflections from longtime members

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77 marked its 100th anniversary Friday with a full day of events, highlighted by the opening of a 40‑year‑old time capsule and memories shared by members who have shaped the organization across decades.

For Ken Gordon, past president and one of the branch’s longest‑serving volunteers, the milestone is both personal and historic. Gordon has been involved with the Legion for roughly 40 years, inspired by family members who served in the Second World War. He has twice served as branch president and continues to be active in nearly every committee.

“Anything that’s going on here with the Legion, I’m involved with it,” Gordon said. “It provides that sense of belonging, and it’s an organization that can help the community, help veterans, help people in need. There’s real satisfaction in being part of that.”

Gordon helped organize the anniversary events, which included morning coffee and dainties, a free public barbecue, and the evening opening of a time capsule buried during the Legion’s anniversary. The capsule, located near the cenotaph, contains about 20 items that were set aside in 1984.

“You never know what turnout you’ll get,” Gordon said. “But the talk around the community shows there’s real interest in celebrating the 100 years, and especially in seeing what’s inside that time capsule.”

While Gordon’s decades of service anchor the branch’s history, others at the celebration spoke to the Legion’s broader role in Yorkton.

Councillor Quinn Hader, attending the barbecue, said the Legion’s century of presence reflects its importance.

“The fact that the Legion’s been here for 100 years is wonderful,” Hader said. “We count on the Legion to help keep the memory of soldiers and service people at the forefront. They’re a wonderful community partner.”

For Susan Wendy Milne, who has been involved with the Legion for 17 years, the branch offers connection and continuity. Her parents were veterans, and she said the Legion has become a social hub.

“It means an awful lot,” she said. “It’s wonderful meeting people here.”

With a full hall for the lunch and anticipation building for the time‑capsule opening, Gordon said the anniversary is both a celebration and a reminder of the Legion’s ongoing mission.

As Branch 77 enters its second century, members say the focus remains unchanged: honouring veterans, supporting the community, and keeping local history alive.