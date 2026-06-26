Yorkton immigration group calls for stronger newcomer supports

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — The East Central Saskatchewan Immigration Partnership (ECSIP) is urging the City of Yorkton to take further steps to support newcomers and plan for future growth.

ECSIP presented to council June 22, outlining its work and several recommendations aimed at improving how newcomers are welcomed and retained.

The group focuses on co-ordination rather than direct service delivery, working with community organizations, employers and local government to strengthen the overall system for newcomer support.

The initiative was launched following a 2021 study that identified gaps in co-ordination across the region, and the long-term goal is to help ensure newcomers not only come to the area, but choose to stay.

Listening to newcomers

Mayor Mitch Kienle said the presentation underscored the need to better understand the experiences of newcomers already in the community.

“We need to hear from the very people that are new to Yorkton and maybe potentially thinking of moving on or staying,” Kienle said. “Let’s figure out what it is we need to do to build that community.”

ECSIP’s approach centres on building what it describes as a “welcoming community,” where newcomers feel included, supported and able to participate fully in local life.

Committee proposal gains support

Among the group’s recommendations is the creation of an immigration strategy committee by 2027.

The committee would help guide city efforts related to attracting and retaining newcomers and provide advice to council.

Kienle said he supports the idea, particularly because it would be led by the community.

“I personally really like the idea of a group-led committee,” he said. “It’s the people who are interested that are putting a call out to the city and saying we would like you to formally recognize us and bring us some structure.

“I think the city can provide that.”

ECSIP is also encouraging the city to adopt a welcoming neighbour policy to promote inclusivity and to expand participation in Welcoming Week, an international initiative highlighting diversity.

Plans for 2026 include a series of events in September, along with a proposed open house at City Hall.

Retention a growing priority

Immigration is playing a growing role in Yorkton’s population and workforce, and Kienle said the city is already seeing that impact.

“We are a hub for newcomers, with thousands of new residents moving in, whether it be from other provinces or other countries,” he said.

He added the focus now needs to shift toward keeping people in the community.

“How can we best support them, and then the message also turned to how can we retain them.”

Next steps

Council voted to refer the recommendations for further consultation.

Kienle said he expects more discussion in the months ahead.

“I really appreciated the presentation and the conversation, and I think there’s going to be really good things that come out of it,” he said.

ECSIP says continued collaboration will be key as Yorkton looks to grow its population and strengthen its workforce.