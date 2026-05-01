Yorkton health foundation launches radiothon to expand local surgical capacity

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — The Health Foundation has launched its 2026 Airwaves for Health Radiothon with a mission to significantly increase local surgical capacity and modernize emergency care in Yorkton.

These upgrades follow a successful 2025 campaign that localized cancer treatments for residents like Lana Haider and Pam Kresowaty, both of whom credit the Foundation’s progress with making their recovery journeys manageable.

Modernizing surgical care

This year’s primary focus is a total renovation of the endoscopy surgical suite. Currently, the hospital performs approximately 2,500 procedures annually. The planned renovation will increase capacity by 10 to 15 procedures per week, allowing for an additional 500 to 600 procedures each year. By utilizing advanced imaging tools for colonoscopies and EGDs, surgeons can perform vital cancer screenings and treat internal bleeding without major surgery. For patients in Yorkton and surrounding areas, this expansion ensures shorter wait times and faster access to care close to home.

Beyond the operating room, funds will support the purchase of a Rapid Infusion System to deliver life-saving warmed fluids and blood during critical trauma or major surgery. Further upgrades to the ICU, laboratory, and Emergency Department will provide local medical teams with the modern diagnostic tools necessary for immediate, high-quality patient care.

Investing in the future

The Foundation is also continuing its investment in local healthcare professionals. Two years ago, a partnership with Suncrest College launched a Diagnostic Sonography program in Yorkton to combat a decades-long shortage of ultrasound technicians across rural Saskatchewan. As the inaugural class enters its practicum phase, three students will remain in Yorkton to complete their training. To support this growth, a new ultrasound machine — equipped with a full suite of transducers and attachments — is required.

These initiatives build on the momentum of last year, which saw cataract surgery return to Yorkton (enabling 1,000 surgeries yearly) and the establishment of an expanded cancer and infusion centre.

Lana and Pam’s stories

To understand the real-world impact of these donations, GX94’s Tonya Cherry spoke with “cancer warriors” Lana Haider and Pam Kresowaty.

When Lana Haider was diagnosed with two types of breast cancer in February 2025, she was placed on a waitlist for chemotherapy in Yorkton while the new lounge was under construction. She never made it off that list and was forced to travel to Saskatoon for her treatments.

“When you are not in the cancer journey, there are things that you don’t think of—little things like the cost of gas, hotels, meals, and parking,” Haider explained. “Three-and-a-half hours can feel like a very long time when you just want to get home and lie in your own bed.”

Today, Haider is cancer-free and receives her follow-up infusions in Yorkton. She is now just a one-minute drive from the comfort of her home and family. “The new chemotherapy lounge is amazing; it’s bright and welcoming,” she said. “I see where the donations go, and I can’t thank people enough, because they have helped me and so many others.”

Pam Kresowaty of Foam Lake shared a similar perspective, and although she says she was extremely lucky to have been able to receive treatment in Yorkton, she says the new environment is a world apart from the older “dingy” space.

“The old space was tough; we were in hospital rooms, separated from other patients,” Kresowaty recalled. “This new environment is incredible. It’s open, so you have a clear view of the nurse station, which gives you a sense of security. You don’t feel tucked away or forgotten.”

For Kresowaty, the local connection is what matters most.

“In Yorkton, the nurses know you by name. They don’t have to look at a wristband to see who I am,” she said. “I am forever grateful for everyone who helped fund the new space. It makes a world of difference.”