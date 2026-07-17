Yorkton Flour Mill supporters gather for summer fundraiser

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — Supporters of the Yorkton Flour Mill gathered Wednesday for a community hot dog fundraiser supporting the restoration of the historic landmark and its new interpretive centre.

The barbecue, held at the mill site, is part of an ongoing series of fundraisers hosted by the Yorkton Brick Flour Mill Heritage Society.

“We’ve been having soup and bread sales, but because the building’s not finished, we’re just doing it outside,” said Larry Pearen. “So we just thought we’d have a hot dog roast and just have people come by and have a hot dog with us.”

Pearen said the fundraiser received support from local businesses, including Legacy Co-op and Harvest Meats.

The event also served as an opportunity to promote Rally Around the Mill, scheduled for Aug. 8, a full-day celebration centred around the historic site.

A key attraction will be what Pearen described as “Yorkton’s Great Canadian Race, Yorkton style,” a road rally organized by the Yorkton Kinsmen Club.

“The exciting thing is you don’t know where you’re going,” he said. “The course takes about two hours.”

Teams can enter the rally for $25, with organizers offering more than $1,000 in prizes, gift cards and other awards. Registration is available at www.yorktonflourmill.ca.

Pearen said about 16 teams participated last year, with room for many more this year. Drivers of any age may participate provided the vehicle is operated by a licensed driver.

The day will also feature a firefighters’ pancake breakfast, a Lions Club barbecue and live entertainment from noon to 6 p.m.

Much of the activity will take place inside the mill’s new interpretive centre, giving visitors an opportunity to view the renovated space.

“If you want to see the inside of the interpretive centre, come on by and enjoy the entertainment and the food,” Pearen said. “It’s just a family fun day of activity and it’s just to give a little more focus to the old mill.”

MP Cathay Wagantall attended the fundraiser and said the project will provide long-term benefits to the community.

“I love the concept that it’s bringing back to life something that was so important to this community,” she said. “The history boards are amazing, and the opportunity to use the facility in a practical way, too, makes it really attractive.”

Wagantall credited the heritage society’s volunteers for helping move the project forward.

“They had to push hard and prove that what they wanted was worth the investment,” she said. “It’s a great group of people that invested an awful lot of time and energy and expertise in this.”

The mill has also provided opportunities for local students employed during the summer season.

Parker Hollinger said the job has allowed him to connect residents with the mill’s history.

“It feels like a family,” Hollinger said. “You’re working towards something that benefits the community so much.”

He said many residents are surprised when they learn more about the mill’s extensive history during guided tours.

“This is 130 years of history that most people who live here don’t even know about,” he said. “I get to be someone who shares that experience.”

Fellow student worker Meaghan Darrah said visitors frequently share stories about relatives who worked at the mill or memories of bringing grain there for processing.

“It’s been very interesting to see how big a part of the community this place was,” she said.

Both students said they are looking forward to taking part in upcoming events, including the August Road Rally.

The Yorkton Brick Flour Mill, one of Saskatchewan’s best-known industrial heritage landmarks, continues to undergo restoration and redevelopment as a community and tourism destination. Organizers hope events such as the July 16 fundraiser and Rally Around the Mill will help preserve and celebrate a significant piece of Yorkton’s history.