Yorkton Film Festival opens with rescue series screening

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — The Yorkton Film Festival opened with a strong sense of community Tuesday night, hosting a free public screening of the documentary series “Searchers” at the local fire hall.

The welcoming and enthusiastic atmosphere filled the venue, setting the stage for a week of film and storytelling.

The fire hall served as a fitting setting for the event, allowing attendees to watch real-life search-and-rescue heroes on screen while sitting alongside Yorkton firefighters who work to keep the community safe.

Early arrivals were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the station, as local firefighters provided guided tours. Some residents also had the opportunity to ride in the ladder bucket for a panoramic view of Yorkton.

Inside, dignitaries, filmmakers, search-and-rescue personnel, firefighters and residents gathered to watch the documentary series.

“Searchers” immerses viewers in real-life rescue missions through re-enactments and interviews, capturing each mission with cinematic scale and emotional depth.

The series is produced with support from APTN, Creative Saskatchewan, the Rogers Cable Network Fund and the Canada Media Fund.

Following its premiere on Jan. 7, the series is currently available for streaming on APTN+, with a second season expected later this year.

Community members who missed the opening-night screening can still watch the series on APTN.