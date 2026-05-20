Yorkton Film Festival 2026: Expanded five-day event set to deliver marked economic boost

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON – The 79th Yorkton Film Festival is set to deliver a major economic windfall to local businesses as it brings hundreds of visitors to the city for an expanded five-day format May 20-24.

As North America’s longest-running film festival, the event serves as a premier tourism driver, filling local hotel rooms, restaurants, and retail shops with multi-day consumer spending.

According to city councillor and chairperson of the FCM Standing Committee, Randy Goulden, the festival will draw 200 visiting filmmakers — 85 per cent of whom travel from outside Saskatchewan — beginning with 19 industry passengers arriving directly from Toronto on Thursday morning. This influx of high-spending visitors, alongside regional film enthusiasts flocking to the city, provides an immediate financial boost to Yorkton’s hospitality and transport sectors.

Beyond direct tourism revenue, the festival cements Yorkton’s reputation as a vital national media hub. Major broadcasters like CBC and APTN will be in the city, offering high-level networking opportunities that are tough to replicate in larger urban centres.

Local creators gain a rare platform to pitch projects directly to these top industry executives in informal, highly productive settings like the annual Lobsterfest, organized in partnership with the Yorkton Lions.

A central highlight of this year’s business programming is an in-conversation session featuring Valerie Creighton, President and CEO of the Canada Media Fund (CMF). A regular festival participant based in Saskatchewan, Creighton will kick off the industry events by discussing new national and global business strategies, emerging trends, and funding opportunities for Canadian content.

Her presence gives local and visiting filmmakers direct access to the head of Canada’s primary media funding body, driving future production deals that ripple back into the provincial economy.

Community mobilization and event schedule

This massive community undertaking relies on 149 volunteers who contributed 2,699 hours to review 300 film entries, resulting in 110 nominations across 27 categories. With the official 2026 Festival Guide launching next week, residents can participate in a packed public schedule:

Wednesday Night: A free community kickoff screening of Searchers at the Yorkton Fire Hall, spotlighting Saskatchewan search and rescue teams.

Thursday Night: The official opening night screening of Saskatchewan producer Tasha Hubbard’s “Meadowlarks” at 7 p.m. at the Painted Hand Casino.

Friday and Saturday: 37 public screenings at the Gallagher Centre, alongside the City of Yorkton Luncheon and Friday’s 9 a.m. “View from the Top” session with Valerie Creighton.

Saturday Night: The prestigious Golden Sheaf Awards gala at the Gallagher Centre, which will also be live-streamed to a global audience.

Sunday: Public “On Demand” screenings of the festival’s winning films.

With hundreds of filmmakers, top-tier executives, and local film enthusiasts converging on the city, the 79th Yorkton Film Festival represents more than just a celebration of cinematic talent; it is a vital economic engine and a testament to the community’s collaborative spirit.

From dedicated volunteers working behind the scenes to local businesses welcoming a surge of multi-day consumers, the next five days will spotlight Yorkton as a vibrant, essential hub for Canadian media, driving immediate financial benefits and long-term industry partnerships.